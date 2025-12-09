French PM Faces Key Social Security Vote

By Staff, Agencies

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is heading into a pivotal parliamentary showdown as lawmakers prepare to vote on the government’s 2026 social security financing bill, a test that could determine both the stability of his administration and the future of France’s welfare system.

Lecornu has warned of the risks posed by renewed political fragmentation, with the bill facing resistance even within his own camp.

The vote came after the Socialist Party announced it would back the bill, following intense negotiations that produced several concessions. The party’s decision gives Lecornu a needed boost, yet it does not guarantee passage.

Both the far-right and Left are expected to oppose the package, while many centrists and conservatives, once considered reliable partners, have grown increasingly uneasy over the government’s approach.

Frustration centers on Lecornu’s suspension of Macron-era pension reform, angering lawmakers despite Socialist demands.

Lecornu eased health-insurance hikes and other contentious bill points to secure support amid a fragile parliamentary majority.

Despite concessions, Lecornu still faces uncertainty, with the financing package vulnerable despite lower house approval of the tax portion.

France’s annual social security bill governs pensions, healthcare, and welfare, accounting for over 40% of public spending.

If the bill fails, France could face a €30 billion shortfall, prompting emergency measures and political instability, while undermining Lecornu’s authority and fueling parliamentary power struggles.

Lecornu’s vote highlights France’s wider political tension: governing without a stable majority amid public fatigue over austerity and a deeply divided parliament.