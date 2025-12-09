DR Congo President Blames Rwanda for Breaching US Peace Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] President Felix Tshisekedi accused Rwanda on Monday of breaching a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict in eastern Congo, warning that cross-border attacks resumed less than 24 hours after the accord was signed.

Addressing parliament in Kinshasa, Tshisekedi said that despite the formal commitments made in Washington on December 4, “Rwanda is already violating its commitments.”

He said that Rwandan forces launched heavy-weapon fire from the Rwandan town of Bugarama into South Kivu the day after the signing, causing “significant human and material damage” in Kaziba, Katogota, and Lubarika.

The US-brokered deal signed by Tshisekedi and Kagame commits both sides to a ceasefire, Rwandan troop withdrawal, dismantling of foreign armed groups like the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda [DFLR], and a joint monitoring mechanism.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe dismissed the accusations when contacted by Anadolu Agency, calling similar claims by the Congolese army “ridiculous” and politically motivated.

Kagame called the deal “everything needed to end this conflict,” while Tshisekedi warned violations could undermine its credibility.

Fighting between AFC-M23 rebels and Congolese forces continued in North Kivu, with thousands killed and millions displaced; Kinshasa and Western governments accuse Rwanda of backing the group, which Kigali denies.

The crisis expanded as Burundi accused Rwanda of “destabilizing activities” near its Congo border, with 15,000 Burundian troops remaining deployed until their mission is complete.

Bizimana said that Rwanda has continued to “deploy its soldiers” and “carry out attacks” against Burundian forces operating inside the DRC as part of joint operations with Kinshasa.

“Any attack targeting Burundian citizens or soldiers deployed in the DRC will never be tolerated,” he said.

Rwanda has yet to respond, as tensions with Burundi persist after last year’s border closure over mutual accusations of backing rebels.

The renewed exchange of accusations threatens to undermine the US-brokered deal before its implementation begins, raising concerns that regional tensions could intensify rather than ease in the coming weeks.