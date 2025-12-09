UNIFIL: No Proof Hezbollah Rearming, ’Israeli’ Violations Risk Stability

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] has stated that the peacekeeping mission has found no evidence of Hezbollah rearming in southern Lebanon, contradicting claims by “Israel” used to justify recent attacks on the area.

In an interview with “Israeli” Channel 12 on Monday, UNIFIL Head Diodato Abagnara emphasized that he has seen “no evidence” of the Lebanese resistance movement rebuilding military capabilities south of the Litani River.

His statements underscore that Hezbollah has been abiding by the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 between the Lebanese government and the “Israeli” entity.

Abagnara also condemned ongoing “Israeli” airstrikes on Lebanon, which have martyred hundreds, describing them as “blatantly violating the ceasefire agreement.”

He warned that even a minor miscalculation could trigger a major escalation, calling the security situation in the south “really fragile.”

The UNIFIL chief further criticized the continued presence of “Israeli” troops at five points along the Blue Line—the border between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied territories—calling it a “flagrant” violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

This resolution, which ended the 33-day war launched by “Israel” against Lebanon in 2006, obliges the Tel Aviv entity to respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite the ceasefire, “Israeli” forces have repeatedly violated the agreement, including maintaining positions in Lebanese territory instead of fully withdrawing as required by the deal.

Lebanese authorities have warned that these violations threaten national stability and underscore the fragility of the current situation, while UNIFIL monitoring confirms that Hezbollah has adhered to its obligations under the ceasefire.