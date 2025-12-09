- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Venezuela Under US Pressure: Power, Resources and Control
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Venezuela sits at the center of growing geopolitical tension as Washington intensifies pressure on Caracas.
Behind the rhetoric of “security” and “stability” lies a struggle over immense natural wealth—oil, gas and minerals that make the country one of the most resource-rich nations on Earth.
Comments
- Related News