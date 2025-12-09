Trump: Ukraine Must Hold Elections, War No Excuse to Delay Vote

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to hold presidential elections, openly questioning the country’s democratic credentials in remarks made during an interview with Politico published on Tuesday.

Trump’s comments appear to directly challenge Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, whose five-year term formally expired in May 2024. Zelensky has refused to organize presidential elections, citing the continuation of martial law imposed after the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.

Zelensky, who was elected in 2019, stated in December 2023 that neither presidential nor parliamentary elections would be held as long as martial law remains in effect. That measure has been repeatedly extended by Ukraine’s parliament since the outbreak of the conflict.

Speaking to Politico, Trump dismissed the justification that war conditions prevent elections, arguing that Kiev should no longer rely on the conflict as a reason to delay a vote.

“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump said. “They talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”

When asked directly whether Ukraine should proceed with elections, Trump responded that “it’s time,” stressing that the current moment is critical and that Ukrainians “should have that choice,” even amid the ongoing war.