Iran Criticizes IAEA’s “Politicized Approach” Amid Post-Strike Disputes

By Staff, Agencies

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said that while Iran seeks cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Agency’s “politicized approach complicates the situation.”

Speaking to IRNA, Kamalvandi stressed that Iran has continued cooperation, yet the IAEA “did not condemn the attack on Iran,” noting that neither Europe nor the United States referred to the aggression in the latest resolution.

He argued that the IAEA is acting politically rather than professionally, and added that the Safeguards Agreement “was not designed for wartime conditions” created by US–“Israeli” strikes on Iran.

Kamalvandi said the agreement requires revision and noted that Iran and the Agency can still reach a framework to ensure non-deviation of Iran’s nuclear program.

Kamalvandi emphasized Iran’s strength in natural resources, energy, human capital, and strategic geography, arguing that such factors deter external action.

He stated that Iran will continue advancing its nuclear capabilities despite pressure, calling their defense “a shared responsibility of the government and the people.”

Tensions with the IAEA spiked after “Israel” bombed Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13, 2025, followed by US strikes on June 22. Tehran accused the IAEA of enabling these attacks by sharing sensitive data and failing to issue any condemnation.

Iran’s Parliament then backed emergency legislation to suspend cooperation with the Agency. By July, President Masoud Pezeshkian formally ended Iran’s active collaboration, and all IAEA inspectors were ordered to leave the country.