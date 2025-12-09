Ex-Royal Navy: UK ‘Not Capable’ of Running Nuclear Subs

By Staff, Agencies

Retired Rear Admiral Philip Mathias said the United Kingdom is no longer capable of running a nuclear submarine program after years of mismanagement.

The former director of nuclear policy at the Ministry of Defense sharply criticized the state of Britain’s submarine fleet in an article published by The Telegraph on Saturday.

He argued that repeated delays in delivering new vessels, combined with long patrols, have resulted in a “shockingly low availability” of submarines to address the threats facing the country, while budget cuts and a “huge failure” in managing key personnel have exacerbated the problem.

“The UK is no longer capable of managing a nuclear submarine program,” Mathias stated. “Performance across all aspects of the program continues to get worse in every dimension. This is an unprecedented situation in the nuclear submarine age. It is a catastrophic failure of succession and leadership planning,” he wrote.

The retired admiral urged London to withdraw from the AUKUS pact with Australia and the US, which is meant to provide up to 12 new nuclear submarines, and instead focus on more “cost-effective” systems such as smaller unmanned submarines and UAVs.

Mathias also highlighted ongoing delays in the delivery of Astute- and Dreadnought-class vessels. Although the HMS Agamemnon, the UK’s most modern nuclear submarine, entered service in September, “the uncomfortable truth is that she took over 13 years to build – the longest-ever construction time for a submarine to be built for the Navy,” he wrote.

Simon Case, the official overseeing the UK’s submarine construction plan, told the parliamentary defense committee last month that “decades of neglect” had severely weakened the industry. “Somehow we became the world’s most embarrassed nuclear nation,” he said.