AES on High Alert After Burkina Faso Grounds Nigerian Military Plane

By Staff, Agencies

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has elevated its air defenses to maximum alert following Burkina Faso’s decision to ground a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft for allegedly entering its airspace without authorization.

The incident occurred one day after Nigerian forces intervened to help prevent a coup attempt in neighboring Benin.

Burkinabe authorities said the plane, carrying 11 military personnel, made an emergency landing in Bobo-Dioulasso after reporting an in-flight technical issue. An investigation later concluded that the Nigerian aircraft lacked authorization to overfly Burkina Faso.

In a statement, the AES condemned Nigeria’s actions as an “unfriendly act,” calling the overflight a violation of international law and the sovereignty of member states.

The bloc said its air defense units have been placed on maximum alert with orders to “neutralize any aircraft” entering confederal airspace without clearance.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formed the AES in 2023 after withdrawing from ECOWAS, accusing the regional body of serving foreign interests following military takeovers in the three states.

The alliance has repeatedly accused Nigeria and Benin of hosting French-backed operatives allegedly seeking to destabilize the Sahel.

Nigeria denied any wrongdoing, describing the event as a standard “precautionary landing” during a ferry mission to Portugal.

Air Force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said the crew detected a technical fault shortly after departing Lagos and diverted to the nearest suitable airfield in line with international aviation protocols.

He added that the personnel received “cordial treatment” from Burkinabe authorities and that arrangements are underway for the mission to continue.