Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

AES on High Alert After Burkina Faso Grounds Nigerian Military Plane

AES on High Alert After Burkina Faso Grounds Nigerian Military Plane
folder_openAfrica... access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has elevated its air defenses to maximum alert following Burkina Faso’s decision to ground a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft for allegedly entering its airspace without authorization.

The incident occurred one day after Nigerian forces intervened to help prevent a coup attempt in neighboring Benin.

Burkinabe authorities said the plane, carrying 11 military personnel, made an emergency landing in Bobo-Dioulasso after reporting an in-flight technical issue. An investigation later concluded that the Nigerian aircraft lacked authorization to overfly Burkina Faso.

In a statement, the AES condemned Nigeria’s actions as an “unfriendly act,” calling the overflight a violation of international law and the sovereignty of member states.

The bloc said its air defense units have been placed on maximum alert with orders to “neutralize any aircraft” entering confederal airspace without clearance.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formed the AES in 2023 after withdrawing from ECOWAS, accusing the regional body of serving foreign interests following military takeovers in the three states.

The alliance has repeatedly accused Nigeria and Benin of hosting French-backed operatives allegedly seeking to destabilize the Sahel.

Nigeria denied any wrongdoing, describing the event as a standard “precautionary landing” during a ferry mission to Portugal.

Air Force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said the crew detected a technical fault shortly after departing Lagos and diverted to the nearest suitable airfield in line with international aviation protocols.

He added that the personnel received “cordial treatment” from Burkinabe authorities and that arrangements are underway for the mission to continue.

military aircraft african states high alert BurkinaFaso

Comments

  1. Related News
AES on High Alert After Burkina Faso Grounds Nigerian Military Plane

AES on High Alert After Burkina Faso Grounds Nigerian Military Plane

11 hours ago
DR Congo President Blames Rwanda for Breaching US Peace Deal

DR Congo President Blames Rwanda for Breaching US Peace Deal

18 hours ago
President: Benin Coup Thwarted by Loyal Soldiers

President: Benin Coup Thwarted by Loyal Soldiers

one day ago
Tunisia Faces Nationwide Strike on January 21

Tunisia Faces Nationwide Strike on January 21

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 09-12-2025 Hour: 07:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot