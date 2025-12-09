REDH Slams Nobel Committee Over Machado Award

By Staff, Agencies

The Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity (REDH) has condemned the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for awarding this year’s prize to Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado, calling the decision a threat to international peace.

Machado’s October 10 win triggered widespread backlash. Critics argue her hard-line positions, support for foreign intervention, and polarizing rhetoric contradict the Nobel Prize’s mission of promoting peace and human rights.

They warn the choice politicizes the award and overlooks figures more closely aligned with conflict resolution.

In a letter to the committee, REDH says the decision comes as military tensions rise in the Caribbean amid a significant US military buildup, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets, and nuclear-capable assets.

The group claims Washington aims to destabilize Venezuela and seize control of its oil reserves, making Machado—whom REDH describes as an advocate of “war and invasion”—a dangerous symbol to elevate at such a moment.

The letter links Machado to policies advanced by former US President Donald Trump, claiming more than 80 Latin Americans were killed in operations justified as anti-drug measures. REDH accuses both Trump and Machado of endorsing actions that violate international law.

It also denounces Machado’s alignment with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing both of supporting "Israel’s" genocide in Gaza.

REDH argues that the award contradicts CELAC’s 2014 declaration of Latin America as a “zone of peace” and warns the decision risks turning the prize into a “21st-century Trojan horse.”

The group says the committee’s credibility will suffer irreparable damage after the December 10 ceremony.