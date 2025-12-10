Trump Slams Dems On Prices, Boasts China Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump took the stage in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, reigniting his campaign efforts with sharp criticism of the Democratic Party, promotion of tax policy changes, and updates on national security matters.

Trump told the crowd that his White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles encouraged him to begin campaigning again to help Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine control of the House and Senate.

Wiles had earlier told conservative talk show The Mom View that Trump’s return to the trail could energize voters who might otherwise stay home during the midterms.

Reinforcing a familiar message, Trump blamed Democrats and former President Joe Biden for high consumer prices.

While inflation surged in 2022, many economists have noted recent stabilizations; however, Trump insisted his administration is actively reversing the damage.

The Guardian suggests a stark contrast between the administration's rhetoric and reality, with 74% of Americans saying their monthly household expenses have increased by at least $100 since last year, with some reporting hikes as high as $749.

Trump defended his foreign trips, especially a recent visit to the Middle East, which drew criticism from some Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump announced that the United States has secured what he described as “incredible” trade agreements with China, highlighting significant increases in Chinese purchases of American products.

“And we made incredible deals with China,” Trump said during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

According to Trump, China is now purchasing trillions of dollars’ worth of US goods, including large quantities of soybeans and other agricultural products. However, the president did not provide further details or cite specific trade figures.

As of now, there has been no confirmation or official comment from Beijing regarding the nature or value of the reported agreements. It remains unclear whether these are part of a new trade framework or the continuation of previous agreements.