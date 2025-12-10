Trump Slams Europe as ‘Weak and Decaying’ In Attack on Allies

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has accused European leaders of being “weak” and claimed their countries are “decaying” in an extraordinary attack on Washington’s traditionally closest allies.

Trump claimed European nations had failed to control migration or take decisive action to end the war in Ukraine, calling into question America’s longstanding alliances.

“I think they’re weak,” the US president said in a wide-ranging interview with Politico. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct. I think they don’t know what to do. What they’re doing with immigration is a disaster.”

Asked whether foreign leaders deemed weak could still be friends of the United States, Trump said: “It depends.”

His remarks came after a week of tense diplomacy, with Europe backing Kyiv and Trump criticizing Zelensky for ignoring U.S. peace proposals.

Fragile talks to end the war appeared on the brink of collapse after Donald Trump Jr said on Sunday his father might be ready to walk away altogether.

“They have to play ball,” Trump said when asked about his eldest son’s remarks. “If they don’t read agreements, potential agreements, it’s not easy.”

Zelensky met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, praising Italy’s peace proposals ahead of presenting a revised plan to Washington, while Trump criticized European efforts, saying, “They talk but they don't produce… the war just keeps going on and on.”

Trump targeted European leaders and cities over immigration, calling London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor” and criticizing Paris and Sweden, saying, “If you take a look at London… I love London … And I hate to see it happen.”

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper defended Europe’s efforts on illegal immigration and support for Ukraine, saying, “What I see in Europe is strength… increasing our investment in defence,” and backed London Mayor Khan, noting, “I think the mayor is doing an excellent job for all of London.”

Downing Street declined to criticize Trump’s attack on Mayor Khan, saying the prime minister “has a strong relationship with the US president and a strong relationship with the mayor of London” and is committed to working with both.

European Council President Antonio Costa urged Trump to show “respect,” saying, “As we respect that American citizens elected him President of the United States. It is like this, that allies behave with each other.”

Trump’s remarks echo America’s new national security strategy, which questioned Europe’s reliability, labeled it over-regulated, and warned of “civilizational erasure,” a narrative that aligned with far-right parties, while notably not naming Russia as a threat amid ongoing Ukraine peace efforts.