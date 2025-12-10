Russia Joins China in East China Sea Air Patrols

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang stated on Wednesday that the joint air patrols conducted by China and Russia reflect the two nations' commitment to safeguarding regional peace and stability.

The statement followed an announcement by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, which announced that Russian Tu-95MS and Chinese Hun-6K bombers conducted joint air patrols over the Japanese and East China Seas and the western Pacific.

The patrols were conducted within the framework of the China-Russia military cooperation plan for 2025 and, according to both sides, were not aimed at any third country.

"This joint strategic air patrol, which is an event within the framework of the annual cooperation plan, demonstrates the determination and ability of both sides to jointly meet the challenges of regional security and maintain regional peace and stability," the spokesman said in a statement.

In response to the joint exercises, Japan scrambled fighter jets, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced late on Tuesday. The development comes amid heightened regional tensions in the East China Sea.

According to the ministry, two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew from the Sea of Japan to the East China Sea, joining two Chinese H-6 bombers for a “long-distance joint flight” over the Pacific.

Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets joined the patrol, escorting the bombers on a round-trip flight between Okinawa and Miyako islands.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi condemned the patrols as a “show of force against our nation” and said Japan’s jets “strictly implemented air defense identification measures” in response.

Russian media reported the joint flight near Japan lasted about eight hours, highlighting growing China-Russia military cooperation, including anti-missile drills and South China Sea naval exercises.

Beijing’s military assertiveness comes after Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi warned Tokyo could respond to Chinese actions against Taiwan that threaten Japan’s security.

This comes after China and Russia held their third joint anti-missile exercise on Russian territory earlier this month.

Both sides emphasized that the drills “do not target any third party” and are “not related to the current international and regional situation,” according to a statement from China’s Ministry of National Defense.

The exercise highlights the continued deepening of Sino-Russian military cooperation, following previous joint operations and ongoing discussions on missile defense and strategic coordination.

While the drills are defensive, they also serve to signal the two countries’ growing interoperability and alignment on regional security matters.