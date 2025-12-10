UN Denounces “Israeli” Raid on UNRWA HQ in Occupied East Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has sharply criticized a raid carried out by “Israeli” authorities on the East Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"] headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, warning that the move undermines international law and sets a dangerous global precedent.

According to reports by the Times of “Israel”, “Israeli” police and municipal tax officials entered the UNRWA compound on Monday, claiming the action was aimed at seizing assets over alleged unpaid municipal property taxes. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said authorities confiscated office furniture, computer equipment, and other property during the operation.

He also noted that police removed the UN flag from the premises and replaced it with the “Israeli” flag. In a post on X on Tuesday, Lazzarini warned that the takeover of the compound by “Israeli” forces “creates a dangerous precedent,” stressing that such actions could one day be directed at other international organizations or diplomatic missions worldwide.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the raid, reiterating that UN premises are protected under international law and are “inviolable and immune from any other form of interference.”

The incident follows a decision by “Israel” in October 2024 to ban UNRWA’s activities, after accusing the agency of assisting Hamas, allegations that the UN has rejected. While disputing claims of institutional complicity, a UN investigation last year found that at least nine UNRWA employees may have been individually involved in the October 7, 2023 attack.

The UN has rejected “Israeli” assertions that UNRWA as an institution was infiltrated by Hamas, maintaining that any individual wrongdoing does not justify collective punishment against the agency or interference with its protected status.