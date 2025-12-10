Iran FM Calls for Regionally Driven Stability, Rejects Foreign Interference

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s vision of a “strong region” shaped by its own states and free from what he described as destabilizing interference by extra-regional powers.

Speaking in Tehran on Tuesday during a meeting with senior delegations from China and Saudi Arabia, Araghchi emphasized that durable security and stability in West Asia can only be achieved through collective cooperation among regional countries themselves.

The meeting followed the third trilateral session involving Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia. Araghchi praised China’s “constructive approach” to regional affairs and reiterated Iran’s commitment to expanding relations with neighboring countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, within the framework of Tehran’s good-neighbor policy.

He pointed to what he described as the steadily improving trajectory of Iran–Saudi relations, highlighting continued political consultations, especially at the level of foreign ministers, across areas of shared interest.

Araghchi also underscored China’s broader international role, describing Beijing’s support for multilateralism, the rule of law, and cooperation among developing nations as “very important.” He added that Tehran and Beijing are determined to fully utilize existing capacities to further deepen bilateral ties.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Kharaii and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyi thanked Iran for hosting the trilateral talks and confirmed their countries’ willingness to expand cooperation with Tehran “in all fields.”

The meeting, which was also attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, concluded with the signing of a joint document by the three deputy foreign ministers. One section of the document reaffirmed China’s readiness to continue supporting and encouraging steps taken by Tehran and Riyadh to strengthen their relations across multiple domains.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March 2023 to restore diplomatic relations after China-brokered negotiations, ending seven years of severed ties. Relations had been cut in January 2016 following Saudi Arabia’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr and the subsequent attack by protesters on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran.