Iran Backs Venezuela Amid Rising Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s full support for Venezuela in facing threats to peace in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

During a phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday, Pezeshkian described these hostile provocations as violations of international law and a dangerous precedent for the world’s peoples, reiterating Iran’s steadfast readiness to stand by Venezuela.

The Iranian president also congratulated Maduro on his birthday on November 23 and extended New Year greetings to the Venezuelan people. He expressed confidence that the coming year would be fruitful in further strengthening cooperation and the strategic alliance between the two countries.

Pezeshkian praised Venezuela’s resilience and strength during this period, affirming that the country would emerge victorious from any challenges it faces, expressing his admiration for the coherence, strength, and determination with which Venezuela is currently developing and his confidence that the Bolivarian nation will prevail over any foreign challenge.

Maduro thanked Pezeshkian for the phone call and conveyed a message of solidarity and goodwill to the Iranian people. He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries is currently at its strongest.

The Venezuelan president also reaffirmed his commitment to continuing bilateral collaboration in all agreed-upon areas, highlighting the importance of the 20-year strategic cooperation agreement as the cornerstone of their joint efforts.

Iran and Venezuela have deepened ties through a 20-year strategic partnership covering politics, trade, energy, defense, and technology. Since 2022, cooperation has included refinery modernization, alternative payment systems, tariff talks, and dozens of bilateral agreements, reflecting a joint strategy to resist US pressure and strengthen long-term collaboration.