UN Urges Sudan To Stop Ethnic Violence

By Staff, Agencies

UN anti-racism experts have raised alarm over a surge in dehumanizing language, hate speech, and ethnically motivated human rights violations in Sudan, particularly against the Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa communities.

The abuses committed by the Rapid Support Forces [RSF] and affiliated groups have been especially severe in El Fasher, North Darfur, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said on Tuesday.

The Committee warned that Sudan faces a severe displacement crisis, with over 7.2 million internally displaced persons [IDPs], 3 million refugees, widespread famine, and collapsing humanitarian access.

The Committee reported that after El Fasher fell on October 26, 2025, RSF and allied forces committed atrocities—including killings, torture, sexual violence, attacks on healthcare and aid workers, and arbitrary detentions—while violence spread to the Kordofan region.

It urged Sudan to take immediate and effective measures to halt the escalation of ethnic violence, and to combat racist hate speech, particularly the use of dehumanizing language and incitement to racial hatred.

The Committee urged Sudan to conduct prompt, impartial investigations into all alleged human rights violations, prosecute perpetrators—including commanders—ensure reparations for victims, and cooperate with the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission, especially on El Fasher.

The Committee urged an immediate ceasefire, inclusive national dialogue among all ethnic groups, and a peaceful resolution restoring a civilian-led government in Sudan.

On Tuesday, the UN refugee agency stated that the RSF made significant territorial advances amid the ongoing Sudan conflict, raising fears of a fresh wave of displacement.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, warned that the RSF’s takeover of al-Fashir and push into Kordofan could worsen the Sudan crisis, especially if violence reaches major cities.

This month, RSF fighters also seized control of Sudan’s largest oil field. “If that were to be, not necessarily taken, but engulfed by the war, I am pretty sure we would see more exodus,” Grandi told Reuters from Port Sudan.