Writer and Musician Dr. Louis Brehony Links Lebanese Detainees’ Struggle to Global Resistance

By Al-Ahed News

Writer and musician Dr. Louis Brehony issued a message of solidarity with Lebanese prisoners held in “Israeli” prisons, stressing that their cause cannot be separated from the wider struggle of oppressed peoples confronting imperial and colonial systems.

In his statement, Dr. Brehony affirmed his clear and unwavering support for the Lebanese detainees, describing their imprisonment as part of the same injustice faced by Palestinian prisoners.

He underlined that the issue extends beyond borders, noting that activists imprisoned in Britain for their involvement in the Palestinian Cause are facing repression rooted in the same political framework. For Dr. Brehony, these cases collectively represent a single struggle against imperial domination.

He further described the steadfastness of Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners as a source of inspiration and moral direction, not only for those resisting in the region but also for activists engaged in struggle from within the heart of the imperial center. Their endurance, he argued, serves as a compass guiding movements that challenge occupation, colonialism and state repression worldwide.

Concluding his message, Dr. Brehony called for active support of campaigns demanding the release of Lebanese prisoners, urging that this effort be carried out in parallel with broader initiatives aimed at freeing all detainees held in imperialist and "Israeli" prisons.

He framed the issue as both a moral and political responsibility, emphasizing that solidarity with the prisoners is an essential component of any genuine commitment to justice and liberation.