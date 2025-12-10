Lebanese Airspace Violated by “Israeli” Passenger Plane—What Now?

By Al-Ahed News

In a rare incident, an “Israeli” passenger plane breached Lebanese airspace and crossed through it on its way to Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied territories.

According to Channel 12, a passenger plane carrying Zionist travelers on a flight from Larnaca to Ben Gurion Airport entered Lebanese airspace after the “Israeli” pilot deviated from the original flight path claiming severe weather conditions and choosing an alternative route instead.

It added that because of this change, the plane flew over Lebanese territory for several minutes without the passengers realizing it in real time.

The pretext cited by the “Israeli” media was poor weather conditions. However, the question raised by this incident is: why did an “Israeli” pilot decide this time to change course and violate Lebanese airspace?

The enemy’s "civilian" aviation has long dealt with storms, low-pressure systems and strong winds in the past without resorting to such measures. So why commit such a blatant violation now? And what about Beirut Airport—was it alerted to this and aware of it?

And the big question remains: will the Lebanese state move in response to this incident to prevent its repetition and stop the enemy’s aircraft from casually violating its sovereignty under excuses that convince no one?