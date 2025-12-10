Senate Probe Reveals Louvre Security Failures After €102M Jewel Heist

By Staff, Agencies

A Senate commission has uncovered major security lapses that enabled the October 2025 daylight theft of French Crown Jewels worth an estimated €102 million from the Louvre museum. The thieves completed the operation in under 10 minutes and escaped roughly 30 seconds before security forces arrived.

The investigation found that only one of two surveillance cameras covering the entry point was functional, and control room staff lacked enough screens to properly monitor live footage.

Miscommunication after the alarm further delayed law-enforcement response, sending officers to the wrong location.

Commission chair Laurent Lafon described the incident as a “systemic failure” by the museum and its supervisory authorities to address long-standing vulnerabilities.

Lead investigator Noel Corbin said basic upgrades—such as shatterproof glass and modern cameras—could have prevented the heist entirely.

Crucially, the balcony used for entry had been flagged in a 2019 security audit by Van Cleef & Arpels, but Louvre leadership never implemented the recommended safeguards.

Current director Laurence des Cars reportedly had no knowledge of the audit, fueling public calls for her resignation.

Eight historic jewels were stolen, including a diamond-emerald necklace gifted by Napoleon I to Empress Marie-Louise and pieces belonging to Queen Hortense and Empress Eugénie.

A diamond-encrusted crown, abandoned during the escape, was recovered in damaged condition.

The four suspects, all from the Paris region, allegedly posed as construction workers and fled on high-powered motorcycles.

DNA collected from gloves, scooters, and shattered glass led to their arrest. They remain in custody facing organized-robbery and conspiracy charges.