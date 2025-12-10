UK, Denmark Urge ECHR Reform to Address Irregular Migration

By Staff, Agencies

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are calling for a modernization of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to address irregular migration, ahead of a key meeting in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

In a joint article in The Guardian, the two leaders—both of whom have tightened immigration policies domestically—argued that the ECHR, in force since 1953, requires an updated interpretation to meet 21st-century migration pressures.

They warned that without reform, political forces “seeking to divide” Europe would strengthen, pointing to the rise of hard-right parties across the continent.

The ECHR has come under criticism from various European lawmakers who argue that its protections limit states’ ability to curb irregular migration.

In the UK, the issue centers on thousands of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. While the Conservative Party and Reform UK advocate withdrawing from the Convention entirely, Starmer’s government insists Britain will remain a member, though it is reviewing how UK courts interpret Articles 3 and 8.

Justice ministers from all 46 Council of Europe member states are meeting in Strasbourg to discuss migration-related reforms.

Led by Secretary General Alain Berset, the informal gathering seeks political guidance on how the Convention should adapt to current pressures while maintaining human rights standards.

Discussions will focus on how Articles 3 (protection against torture or inhuman treatment) and 8 (right to private and family life) should apply in cases involving irregular migration, asylum procedures, and deportations.