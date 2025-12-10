US Signals Harsher AGOA Terms for South Africa

By Staff, Agencies

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has indicated he is open to treating South Africa differently from other African states under a renewed version of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Testifying before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday, Greer said the Trump administration supports a one-year AGOA extension but described South Africa as “a unique problem.”

Greer’s comments came in response to Senator Kennedy, who argued that Pretoria “is clearly not America’s friend” and should be handled separately under the trade program.

AGOA, enacted in 2000, grants qualifying sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market.

South Africa has been its largest beneficiary, especially in automotive and agricultural exports.

Pressure to revoke South Africa’s AGOA benefits has grown since 2023, with US lawmakers citing Pretoria’s refusal to align with Washington on Russia and the Ukraine conflict.

Relations have worsened further under President Donald Trump, whose administration boycotted a recent G20 summit in South Africa and has declared Pretoria unwelcome at next year’s summit in Miami.

Trump and senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have accused South Africa of allowing genocide against white citizens—claims the South African government rejects as false.

Washington has also imposed a 30% tariff on South African imports, far higher than duties applied to most African states.

Greer defended the move, saying Pretoria must reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers on US goods if it wants improved access.

South Africa’s Trade Ministry said on Wednesday that it will continue lobbying for full AGOA inclusion.