Death of Palestinian Detainee Sparks New Accusations Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The General Authority of Civil Affairs in Gaza has notified the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) of the death of 21-year-old detainee Abdel Rahman Sufyan Mohammad al-Sabateen from Husan/Beit Lahm. He died Monday night at “Israel’s” Shaare Tzedek Medical Center.

Al-Sabateen had been held in pre-trial detention since June 24, 2025. During a court hearing on November 25 attended by his family, no signs of a life-threatening condition were reported.

His relatives said he had suffered a serious abdominal injury a year before his arrest but had since stabilized.

The PPS and the detainees’ commission said his death adds to mounting evidence of “systematic slow-kill practices” used by “Israeli” authorities against Palestinian detainees, operating alongside field executions as part of what they describe as an ongoing torture campaign.

Human rights organizations — including some “Israeli” groups — report that detainee deaths since the start of the genocide campaign now exceed 100.

Of these, 85 identities have been confirmed, while many detainees from Gaza remain forcibly disappeared. Dozens more are believed to have been executed in the field.

This period is now considered the deadliest in the history of the Palestinian prisoners’ movement, raising the total number of documented detainee deaths in “Israeli” custody since 1967 to 322.