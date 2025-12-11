Iceland Exits Eurovision After “Israel’s” Inclusion Sparks Public Outcry

By Staff, Agencies

Iceland has pulled out of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, joining a widening list of European states refusing to participate in protest of “Israel’s” involvement. The withdrawal came after the European Broadcasting Union [EBU] confirmed that “Israel” would be allowed to compete in the upcoming event in Vienna.

The announcement was made by Iceland’s national broadcaster, RUV, which said the public mood in the country made participation impossible. RUV noted that Eurovision’s purpose has always been to foster unity, but the broadcaster concluded that such unity could not be achieved under current circumstances.

“Given the public debate in this country and the reactions to the decision of the EBU last week, it is clear that neither joy nor peace will prevail regarding the participation of RUV in Eurovision,” the statement read. “It is therefore the conclusion of RUV to notify the EBU today that RUV will not take part in Eurovision next year.”

Several countries had already withdrawn before Iceland’s decision. Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia all opted out, citing “Israel’s” actions in Gaza and accusing the EBU of applying double standards. They had called for a vote on “Israel’s” participation, but the EBU declined, arguing that updated rules prohibit influence from governments over contest decisions.

Critics of “Israel’s” inclusion point to the scale of its military campaign in Gaza and allege that allowing its participation whitewashes grave violations. They contrasted the EBU’s stance with the treatment of Russia, which was barred from major international competitions within days of its 2022 attack on Ukraine.

Since October 2023, “Israeli” attacks have martyred more than 70,000 Palestinians and wounded over 170,000, overwhelmingly women and children, while much of Gaza has been destroyed. A United Nations Commission of Inquiry concluded that “Israeli” authorities intended to kill large numbers of Palestinians and committed the crime against humanity of extermination.

The most authoritative legal assessments to date have likewise found that “Israel” has committed, and continues to commit, genocide in Gaza, citing extensive evidence of direct civilian targeting and mass killings on an unprecedented scale.