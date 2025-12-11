Trump: Zelensky Must “Be Realistic” on War, Elections and Path to Peace

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to adopt a more “realistic” view of the ongoing conflict with Russia and the need to resume democratic processes. Zelensky’s official term ended in May 2024, yet he has declined to hold new elections due to the country’s ongoing martial law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, warning that it could complicate efforts to negotiate a peace agreement.

During a phone call with leaders of the UK, France and Germany, Trump said that Ukraine was discussed “in pretty strong words,” and that he expects further answers from Kiev. He emphasized that Ukraine, as a democracy, cannot postpone elections indefinitely, noting that “they haven’t had elections in a long time” and that the country is “losing a lot of people.”

Trump also claimed that recent polling shows strong public support—reportedly 82%—for a negotiated settlement with Russia. He stressed that the conflict should be resolved sooner rather than later: “We don’t want to be wasting time.”

Media outlets Axios and RBC-Ukraine reported that Kiev has submitted a new peace proposal to Washington. Zelensky, who had previously insisted elections were impossible under martial law, stated this week that he is now open to holding one—provided the US and European partners offer sufficient security guarantees.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s approval rating has fallen to around 20% after a corruption scandal in the energy sector involving several close allies and resulting in multiple high-level resignations. Trump has repeatedly pressed Zelensky to move forward with elections and address what he calls deep-rooted corruption in Ukraine.