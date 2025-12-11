US House Approves $800mn Ukraine Aid as Corruption Scandals Deepen

By Staff, Agencies

The US House of Representatives has approved a new defense spending bill that allocates $800 million in military support for Ukraine through 2027. The 2026 “National” Defense Authorization Act [NDAA] passed with a 312–122 vote and now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to gain bipartisan backing, according to reports from The Hill.

Several lawmakers opposed the measure, questioning continued financial commitments to Kiev. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he believed the US was “getting out of Ukraine,” and therefore saw no reason to allocate further funds.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized what he called a “massive corruption situation” in Ukraine, referencing a recently uncovered $100 million kickback scheme centered in the country’s Western-funded energy sector.

Prosecutors identified longtime Zelensky associate and former business partner Timur Mindich as the key figure behind the scheme. Mindich fled Ukraine after reportedly receiving a warning about his impending arrest.

The scandal triggered the resignation of two government ministers and preceded further anti-corruption raids that led Zelensky to dismiss his chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, last month. Ukraine’s defense sector has faced similar controversies, including multiple procurement scandals and the 2023 resignation of Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov.

The aid package comes as Trump continues pressuring Kiev to reach a peace agreement with Moscow, with some reports suggesting he hopes to finalize a deal by Christmas.

Russia, meanwhile, argues that Western military support is a major driver of the conflict, insisting that foreign arms shipments must stop before any ceasefire can be negotiated.

President Vladimir Putin has claimed that without such conditions, Ukraine would use any pause in fighting to rebuild its forces, as he says occurred after the failed implementation of the 2014–2015 Minsk agreements.