Venezuela Slams US Seizure of Oil tanker: Int’l Piracy, Blatant Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has denounced the United States for what it called an act of "international piracy," after Washington seized a Venezuelan oil tanker near the country’s territorial waters. Caracas is now calling on the international community to reject what it described as a blatant act of aggression and theft.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Caracas condemned the US seizure of its vessel, labeling it a "vandalistic, illegal, and unprecedented aggression" designed to normalize looting under the guise of sanctions enforcement.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly denounces and condemns what constitutes a blatant theft and an act of international piracy,” the statement read. “Venezuela calls on all Venezuelans to stand firm in defense of the homeland and urges the international community to reject this aggression that seeks to normalize itself as a tool of pressure and plunder."

US President Donald Trump confirmed the seizure of the vessel off Venezuela’s coast, claiming it to be the “largest" tanker ever captured, and hinted at further undisclosed developments. US Attorney General Pam Bondi later stated that the operation targeted a vessel allegedly transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran.

The mission was carried out by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the US Coast Guard, with backing from the Department of War.

Caracas criticized Washington’s move as part of a wider campaign to plunder Venezuela’s natural resources and destabilize its economy through force. It also underscored that Trump had publicly admitted to attacking a Venezuelan tanker in the Caribbean Sea, further validating Venezuela's claims of targeted aggression.

The government pledged to bring the matter before international legal bodies.

"Venezuela will appeal to all existing international institutions to denounce this serious international crime and will defend its sovereignty, natural resources, and national dignity with absolute determination," the Foreign Ministry stated.

The operation comes as Trump has ordered a significant military build-up in the region, deploying an aircraft carrier, fighter jets, and tens of thousands of troops. Analysts say the tanker seizure could mark a shift toward more aggressive efforts to target Venezuela’s oil sector, the country’s main source of revenue.

Three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the operation was conducted by the US Coast Guard. They did not identify the vessel, its flag, or the exact location of the interdiction.

Vanguard, a British maritime risk consultancy, said it believed the tanker Skipper was the vessel seized early Wednesday. Washington previously sanctioned the ship, then known as the Adisa, for allegedly participating in Iranian oil trading.

Oil futures rose on news of the seizure. Brent crude finished up 27 cents, or 0.4%, at $62.21 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 21 cents to $58.46.