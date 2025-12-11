Hamas: ‘Israel’ Breaching 1st Phase Commitments of Ceasefire Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned “Israel” for not abiding by its commitments under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, while the Palestinian movement has fulfilled all its obligations.

Abduljabbar Saeed, a member of Hamas's Political Bureau, provided exclusive insights into the ongoing discussions surrounding the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with mediators in an interview with Quds News on Wednesday.

He said all involved parties agree that the “Israeli” entity has not fulfilled most of the obligations that were required in the first phase.

Saeed highlighted that the US administration expressed surprise at Hamas's compliance, particularly in relation to the recovery and handover of captives’ bodies.

He stressed that during the first phase of the truce, “Israel” continued to kill Palestinian civilians, especially children and women, in Gaza.

Saeed noted that Gaza families have been left drowning during the winter days due to the impossibility of bringing in tents suitable for shelter, mobile homes, or rubble removal equipment.

He expressed frustration that most materials entering Gaza were being delivered by merchants rather than through relief channels.

Saeed pointed out the lack of a clear vision from mediators regarding the second phase, insisting that Hamas has defined positions on its requirements.

He raised concerns about the proposed “Peace Council” and an “International Stability Force,” rejecting any notion of a mandate that undermines Palestinian sovereignty.

The official asked how it is possible to move to the second phase of the ceasefire before “Israel” fulfills the commitments of the first phase.

He reiterated the need for a Palestinian administration that functions independently and can interact directly with international bodies for reconstruction efforts.

Saeed clarified that while Hamas is open to discussing the weapons issue, it must occur within a national framework that respects the rights of Palestinians.

The official said Hamas’s position is firm and it believes that disarmament is equivalent to removing the soul of the resistance. He stressed that the issue of weapons is linked to the Palestinian state.

Saeed emphasized that in the absence of a real Palestinian state, no one will hand over their weapon without anything in return.

Lastly, he assured that Hamas will not abandon its fighters and continues to engage with mediators on their situation, maintaining that the Al-Qassam Brigades will take the lead in addressing the matter.