US’ Barrack: Syria’s Future Lies in Normalization with ‘Israel’!

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s envoy on Syria, Tom Barrack, stated that progress toward a potential normalization agreement between Syria and “Israel” had been within reach.

“I thought we were much closer to an agreement between ‘Israel’ and Syria until I read the ‘Israeli’ press. Look, we're going to get there. I'm convinced that the Syrian entity knows that their future is based upon finding a security and border agreement with ‘Israel’,” Barrack said during remarks at the Jerusalem Post conference in Washington.

Barrack claimed that Syria has no aggressive intentions toward “Israel” and that both sides have incentives to avoid confrontation.

“My belief is we'll get there because it helps ‘Israel’. ‘Israel’ right now, the softest play is Syria. Syria's incentive is non-aggressive to ‘Israel’. They have no intent in being an adversary to ‘Israel’,” he continued.

Barrack further proposed that if an agreement were reached, the United States could “volunteer to be the peacekeeping force” to support the arrangement.

“Israel’s” confrontational stance toward Syria’s new government has become a rare point of friction with Washington, according to an opinion article in The Wall Street Journal, as US President Donald Trump pushes for a swift resolution to long-running tensions between the two countries.

The article reports that Trump, encouraged by regional allies such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey, has lifted sanctions on Syria’s new president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, praising him as a “young, attractive guy” and a “fighter” who is “doing a good job.” Washington, it says, views progress on Syria as a key piece of its broader diplomatic push, at a moment when the US is also managing a Gaza cease-fire and renewed efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

According to the WSJ commentary, US-brokered talks on a security deal between "Israel" and Syria have stalled. Trump has urged "Israel" to move forward, arguing publicly that maintaining “a strong and true dialogue with Syria” is essential to the country’s future stability.

The divergence highlights the risks created by “Israel’s” more muscular regional approach since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Since a ceasefire with Lebanon in late 2024, "Israel" has continued to occupy positions in southern Lebanon and committed more than 10,000 ceasefire violations.