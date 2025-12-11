Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Martyred Thousands of Muslim Women, Including Those Pregnant, in Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddien Al-Houthi has condemned the massacre of Palestinian women at the hands of “Israeli” military forces, stressing that the occupying “Tel Aviv” has gravely violated their human dignity and committed heinous crimes against them.

On the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahra [PBUH], the beloved daughter of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that “Israeli” occupation troops have martyred thousands of Palestinian women, including pregnant ones, under the age of legal adulthood and elderly individuals, across the occupied territories.

“Currently, the entire Muslim Ummah is facing one of its fiercest and most dangerous deceptive soft wars, and the purpose is people’s estrangement from their faith.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi further stated that “This destructive soft war seeks to foster cultures and inflate values which deviate Muslim nations from the path of true Islam, lead them to the path of those who are misguided and incur the wrath of Allah at last.”

The Ansarullah chief noted that Muslims have suffered tremendously from soft than hard warfare, and their confusion, division, humiliation, and heavy reliance on Western governments are a testament to such a fact.

“The enemies have subdued most Muslim governments and much of our nation. They have imposed their dictates, seized Muslims’ natural wealth, constructed military bases on their soil, and exploited their human resources to advance their agendas,” Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined.

The Ansarullah leader added that enemies have also robbed Muslims of their human, moral, and Islamic essence to an alarming degree - most clearly reflected in their stance vis-à-vis the genocide of Palestinians.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi criticized the failure of most Muslim and Arab governments to take concrete action or adopt an acceptable position.

“Much worse than inaction is that certain Arab regimes have offered financial, media, and intelligence support to the Zionist enemy whilst preventing their nations from taking up any meaningful action for Palestinians,” he said.

Moreover, Sayyed Al-Houthi also warned that most Muslims worldwide are now going through a grave crisis - a collapse in awareness, morals, and values.

“The Zionist enemy has grown so vicious against the Muslim Ummah that it now seeks to impose an equation of total violation, and is targeting their livelihood, honor, lands, sanctities and faith,” the Ansarullah chief said.

He argued that hypocrites have consented to full dominance of the “Israeli” enemy over the entire West Asia, and aligned themselves with it. “They have abandoned their religion, dignity, freedom, and honor - selling away all values for the Zionist entity’s sake.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Al-Houthi took a swipe at Syria’s ruling HTS regime, characterizing it as hypocritical, allied to the US, and subservient to “Israel”.

“Among the most definite indications of the Zionist enemy’s aggression and criminality is its continued violations of international agreements, notably the ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza.

“The Muslim Ummah must draw inspiration from noble Islamic examples - men and women of high spirituality, clear awareness, and meaningful influence - to restore their human dignity, faith-based pride, and global presence,” the Ansarullah chief pointed out.