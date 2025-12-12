AEOI Chief: Tehran to Not Yield into Any Form of Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami confirmed that Tehran has not been stopped by any form of pressure, nor will it ever be.

Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization, said at the Second Iranian Congress on Plasma Medicine that what matters most is establishing a sustainable cycle of creativity and innovation.

“In this operational process, science and knowledge must be continuously transformed into technology without interruption,” he stated, adding that “progress cannot occur without such a process.”

Emphasizing that a country cannot claim progress by merely purchasing technology, he said technology changes rapidly, and Iran cannot remain only a buyer; it must become its creator. This, he noted, is both a societal need and the foundation of progress, as well as befitting the Iranian nation.

Eslami further underlined that Iran has not been stopped by any form of pressure, nor will it ever be.

“We were not affected by war and bombardment, and we will not be affected by their political and psychological warfare. We will continue our path with determination, because their main objective is to prevent our progress and our presence at the frontiers of knowledge. The dispute is over technological leadership, not ideology. A book recently published in "Israel" after the 12-day war—about "Israel’s" mission against Iran—makes this clear. It discusses the nuclear issue, but the real problem is not nuclear weapons or opposition to global hegemony. "Israel" cannot tolerate Iran’s status, its capabilities, and its geopolitical position, and it does not want to see Iran’s technological leadership.”

Referring to the so-called US National Security Strategy, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization said that the elements of this document are based on force. “The United Nations is no longer effective, and the United States will no longer pursue its interests through international organizations but through coercion. This means that anyone governing anywhere in the world must meet their approval, and they will decide what is acceptable.”

Eslami continued, “For years they spoke of democracy and freedom with appealing slogans, but where have they ever practiced any of them? Aside from bloodshed, crime, and plunder, they have left nothing behind. And now these points are explicitly written in their own document. Two other key points in this strategy emphasize that they must maintain their technological leadership, and the first technology listed is nuclear. Three months ago, the US president issued an order to expand American nuclear technology, quadruple the number of nuclear power plants, and develop small-scale reactors—exactly what they prohibit us from doing but expand for themselves. These are essential drivers of progress and fall within the category of superiority-creating technologies. Therefore, commitment is necessary.”