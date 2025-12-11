Italy Presses Zelensky to Accept ‘Painful Concessions’ in Push for Rapid Peace Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has signaled to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that achieving peace with Russia may require him to accept “painful concessions,” according to a report published Tuesday by Corriere della Sera.

The Italian daily said that despite public efforts to portray this week’s Rome meetings as harmonious and constructive, the discussions behind closed doors revealed deep disagreements over how the war should end.

During what the paper described as a candid exchange, Meloni’s message was direct: Kiev should begin preparing for compromises it may find difficult. Zelensky pushed back, urging Meloni to help soften President Donald Trump’s stance on a settlement.

The tension stems from Italy’s alignment with Washington’s push for a swift peace agreement. Meloni’s government is said to believe that Zelensky’s position has weakened following a corruption scandal in Ukraine’s energy sector involving one of his close allies.

Rome still supports a “fair and lasting” settlement, the paper wrote, but sees the United States rather than Europe as the driving force behind any final deal.

These discussions come as details continue to emerge about a US-proposed peace framework leaked last month. The initial draft would reportedly require Kiev to withdraw from the remaining parts of Donbass under its control, forgo NATO membership, and accept limits on the size of Ukraine’s military.

Trump has recently expressed frustration with Zelensky, accusing him of failing to engage seriously with updated peace proposals. He also urged the Ukrainian leader to be “realistic,” insisting that Ukrainians overwhelmingly want the war brought to an end.

Moscow, meanwhile, has said the US plan could serve as a starting point for negotiations, but insists that any settlement must include Ukraine’s withdrawal from the territories Russia now claims, a pledge to remain outside NATO, and steps toward demilitarization and what it calls denazification.