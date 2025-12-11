Swiss Lawmakers Challenge UEFA Over “Israeli” Settlement Clubs

By Staff, Agencies

Swiss parliamentarians are calling for the removal of UEFA’s tax-exempt status, arguing that European football’s governing body is complicit in what they describe as “Israel’s” illegal occupation of Palestinian territory.

In a joint statement, local and national lawmakers urged the government to put the issue to a vote and suspend UEFA’s preferential status until the organization “ends its complicity in the illegal ‘Israeli’ occupation of Palestinian lands.”

They cited the July 19, 2024 International Court of Justice ruling that determined “Israel” is illegally occupying Palestinian land, including the West Bank.

UEFA, headquartered in Switzerland, receives tax exemptions intended for international sports bodies that promote peace and combat racism.

Lawmakers argue UEFA no longer upholds these values, particularly through its continued acceptance of the “Israeli” Football Association, whose teams include clubs based in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

By preserving UEFA’s tax benefits, they said, Swiss taxpayers indirectly support activities linked to settlement teams.

National Council member Raphael Mahaim stated that UEFA’s obligations include promoting peace, adding that “Israeli” “double standards” on racism and discrimination are unacceptable.

International football bodies face growing scrutiny over settlement clubs. Activist groups and several national associations argue these teams violate FIFA and UEFA rules as well as international law.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also come under criticism for what opponents describe as reluctance to confront “Israel,” including his recent decision to award FIFA’s peace medal to US President Donald Trump.

Swiss lawmakers warned that unless UEFA changes course, Switzerland should withdraw tax privileges granted on the basis of promoting fairness and peace.