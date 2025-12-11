Resistance Bloc Denounces Government Concessions, Warns of Escalating “Israeli” Aggression

Translate by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful



Statement of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular session on 11/12/2025, during which it discussed various political and parliamentary issues related to Lebanon, Palestine, and the region. The following statement was issued:

First:

The Lebanese authorities have committed yet another blunder by appointing a civilian representative to participate in the Mechanism Committee overseeing the cessation-of-hostilities agreement—contradicting even previous official positions that conditioned civilian participation on the halting of hostile actions.

The Lebanese state has offered a free concession that will not stop the aggression, as “Israel” seeks to keep Lebanon under fire with the full backing and cover of the United States.

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc believes that the Lebanese authorities still have an opportunity to halt their rapid, gratuitous concessions to the enemy by taking a firm stance and insisting that the enemy first commit to the agreement—especially given that the violations and hostile actions have already numbered in the thousands, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of Lebanese citizens and the destruction of numerous private and public properties.

Second:

The Bloc notes a growing use of reconciliatory language from certain parties and figures toward the Zionist enemy—justifying its crimes, expressing understanding for its daily attacks against the nation and its people, and even providing platforms for its spokespeople or circulating its narratives. This constitutes a clear and blatant violation of Lebanese law regarding engagement with an official enemy of the state.

The Bloc therefore calls on all relevant authorities—the Ministry of Information, the National Media Council, as well as judicial bodies and all concerned institutions—to act immediately and fulfill their responsibilities in confronting this media laxity, which undermines the fundamentals of the national position and fuels further division, encouraging the enemy to escalate its aggression.

Third:

On International Human Rights Day—which has recently become hollow and devoid of meaning in light of the organized genocide against children, women, and the elderly carried out by the Zionist entity in Gaza, and its continued aggression against Lebanon, with full American and Western partnership and suspicious, condemnable UN silence—the Bloc urges the peoples of the world, their living forces, and all honorable and free individuals, especially Western elites, students, youth, and legal and judicial bodies, to intensify their movements in support of truth, freedom, and justice for all people—especially the oppressed.

Fourth:

The Bloc commends the work of the Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee in allocating funds for the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the Israeli aggression. It stresses that this step—regardless of the size of the allocated funds—is essential to affirm the state’s responsibility for this national file. The residents of front-line villages and all affected citizens have the right to expect the state to exert every possible effort to secure the necessary funds for housing and for beginning the reconstruction of fully or partially damaged homes.

Fifth:

The Bloc affirms the importance of ensuring that the 2026 draft budget—currently under discussion in the Finance and Budget Committee—includes the necessary measures to place public-sector salary adjustments on a proper path, and to address the disorder, inequality, and unjustified discrepancies in allowances, increases, and productivity compensation. These disparities have had severe and unwarranted consequences on the rights of public-sector employees, particularly in their pensions and end-of-service indemnities.

Sixth:

The Bloc stresses the need for the government to take all necessary measures to finalize the full-time appointment file for university professors as soon as possible, in order to preserve the stability and proper functioning of this national academic institution, while safeguarding the interests of the Lebanese University, its professors, its students, and the service of citizens—away from any narrow political calculations.

Seventh:

The Bloc strongly condemns the escalating acts of bullying, piracy, and aggressive American threats against many vulnerable nations around the world, warning of the dangers of such actions and their repercussions on international peace and security.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Thursday, 11 December 2025

20 Jumada al-Akhirah 1447