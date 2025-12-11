Venezuela Accuses US of “International Piracy” After Tanker Seizure

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has sharply condemned the United States after Washington seized a Venezuelan oil tanker near the country’s territorial waters, calling the act “international piracy” and urging global rejection of what it describes as a blatant act of aggression.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry labeled the seizure a “vandalistic, illegal, and unprecedented aggression” aimed at normalizing theft under the cover of sanctions enforcement.

“Venezuela calls on all Venezuelans to stand firm in defense of the homeland and urges the international community to reject this aggression,” the ministry said.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the operation, describing the seized vessel as the “largest” tanker ever captured and hinting at additional developments.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the target was a ship allegedly carrying sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran.

The mission was executed by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the US Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War.

Caracas condemned the action as part of a broader US campaign to plunder Venezuela’s natural resources and destabilize its economy.

Officials also noted that Trump publicly admitted to attacking a Venezuelan tanker in the Caribbean, arguing it reinforced Venezuela’s case against Washington.

Venezuela said it will pursue the matter through international legal mechanisms. “Venezuela will appeal to all existing international institutions to denounce this serious international crime and will defend its sovereignty, natural resources, and national dignity with absolute determination,” the Foreign Ministry stated.