Imam Khamenei: Iran Advancing as “Israel”-US Pressure Intensifies

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Iran continues to advance despite what he described as severe shortages, challenges, and a broad pressure campaign led by the US and “Israel.”

He told a large gathering in Tehran that the Iranian nation, through perseverance and justice-seeking, “creates honor and strength for Islam and Iran” and remains on a forward-moving path.

Addressing thousands of devotees during the birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa [AS], the Leader said the period following the June assault by “Israel” and the US — and Iran’s forceful response that pushed both adversaries into accepting a ceasefire — has now shifted into an intense propaganda phase.

His Eminence warned that “beyond the military clashes,” Iran is at the center of a coordinated media war targeting its stability and identity.

Imam Khamenei criticized voices attempting to stir anxiety about renewed confrontation, saying some individuals “deliberately inflate the possibility of another military clash” to unsettle the public. These efforts, he added, are part of a broader attempt to weaken the achievements and concepts of the Islamic Revolution.

He described the US as “the center of this wide and active front,” with several European governments positioned around it and domestic “mercenaries and traitors” operating from abroad to advance its agenda. The aim, he said, is to erode Iran’s religious, historical, and cultural foundations.

The Leader stressed that resisting Western media offensives is difficult but fully achievable, provided Iran understands “the enemy’s strategy.” Just as in military confrontation, he said, Iran must align its formation with the points the enemy targets: Islamic, Shia and revolutionary teachings. He emphasized the need for defensive and offensive strategies to protect “minds, hearts, and beliefs” from propaganda attacks.

Imam Khamenei praised the Iranian people’s resilience, saying they have repeatedly derailed external attempts to change the nation’s identity. He framed this as part of a century-long struggle, with global powers attempting to “transform Iran’s religious, historical and cultural identity.”

The Islamic Revolution, he noted, made those efforts ineffective, and subsequent decades of public steadfastness have thwarted renewed pressure.

His Eminence defined national resistance as steadfastness in the face of military, economic, cultural, and political pressure, pointing to the 1980s Sacred Defense and more recent events as proof of Iran’s enduring capability. He also cited Western propaganda and political-military provocation as instruments aimed at territorial ambitions, exploitation of resources, lifestyle engineering, and ultimately identity transformation.

Imam Khamenei said the impact of Iran’s resistance now stretches across the region, asserting that the language of resistance has expanded beyond Iran’s borders. He argued that pressures applied to Iran would have “finished” other nations, but Iran has endured and advanced.

He concluded by calling for continued vigilance, saying Iran’s progress depends on steadfast resistance to both military force and media warfare, alongside the protection of its foundational identity.