Putin Supports Maduro In Standoff with Washington

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid the US military buildup in the Caribbean.

The leaders highlighted the close ties between Moscow and Caracas during a phone call on Thursday. According to the Kremlin, Putin “expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and reaffirmed his support for the Maduro government’s resolve to defend national interests and sovereignty against foreign pressure.”

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership treaty signed in May.

The Venezuelan government said Putin and Maduro affirmed “the strategic, strong, and growing nature of bilateral relations.” It added that the Russian leader backed Maduro’s efforts to “consolidate peace, political stability, and economic development.”

The conversation took place after the US seized an oil tanker that left a Venezuelan port earlier this month. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the vessel was previously sanctioned for allegedly transporting oil from Iran.

Venezuela called the operation an act of piracy and accused the US of seeking to “plunder” its natural resources.

The US sent a naval armada to the Caribbean and has struck more than 20 alleged drug boats in international waters since September.

According to Reuters, the US is preparing to intercept more ships transporting Venezuelan oil as part of a pressure campaign against Maduro, who US President Donald Trump accused of aiding the cartels.

Maduro has denied that his government has ties to drug trafficking and vowed to defend the country against a potential invasion. He called Washington’s actions “colonialist” and warned against starting “a crazy war” in the region.