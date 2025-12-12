China’s Wang Yi Set for Gulf, Jordan Visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin a five-day diplomatic tour of West Asia on Friday, visiting the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as Beijing moves to consolidate its political and economic footprint across the Gulf and wider Arab region.

The visit will open in Abu Dhabi, where Wang is scheduled to meet UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He will then travel to Riyadh for talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, before concluding the trip in Amman at the invitation of Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Chinese officials say discussions will cover bilateral relations, regional developments, and shared concerns, with a focus on strengthening political trust and broadening cooperation.

The tour comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, placing added weight on China's role as a diplomatic actor that seeks engagement without military involvement.

The Gulf is strategically vital for China’s energy security, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE among its top oil and gas partners amid rising regional and global supply risks.

Beyond energy, China sees the Gulf as a key trade and infrastructure hub under the Belt and Road Initiative, with firms active in ports and transport, and Gulf funds investing in Chinese tech, manufacturing, and electric vehicle sectors.

Financial cooperation is also growing, with Beijing promoting non-dollar trade and yuan-denominated energy deals to reduce US exposure, with Gulf partners central to this long-term strategy.

At the diplomatic level, China positions itself as a regional stabilizer, with its 2023 Iran-Saudi mediation boosting its standing, while promoting dialogue amid US credibility strains from ongoing Middle East conflicts.

China’s Gulf engagement focuses on trade, energy, finance, and diplomacy while avoiding military entanglement, as Gulf states remain tied to the US and Beijing seeks to protect its core interests without challenging the existing security order.