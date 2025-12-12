Tehran “Bemused” as Lebanon Bows to Pressure, Rejects Visit Amid “Israeli” Violations

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says he is “bemused” by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi’s refusal to visit Tehran, despite Lebanon’s counter-offer to hold talks in Beirut or in a “neutral” third country.

In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi thanked Raggi for his “kind invitation” to meet in Beirut but stressed that there is no need for a neutral venue between nations that have “brotherly and full diplomatic relations.”

Araghchi said he understands Raggi’s reluctance to travel to Tehran, citing ongoing “Israeli” occupation of Lebanese territory and repeated ceasefire violations. He added that he would “gladly” accept the invitation to Beirut and that Iran seeks to open a “new chapter” in bilateral relations based on principles Raggi had emphasized.

According to Lebanese media, Raggi apologized for declining Tehran’s invitation, saying the refusal did not amount to rejecting dialogue, but that “suitable conditions” for such a visit were lacking.

He also proposed meeting in a neutral country acceptable to both sides, insisting Lebanon was prepared to build “a new era of constructive relations with Iran” based on mutual respect.

Raggi reiterated long-standing demands—echoed by the apartheid “Israeli” entity, the US and their allies—that Hezbollah disarms, arguing that only the state should control arms and decide issues of war and peace.

Despite a November 2024 ceasefire, the entity has maintained forces in five areas of southern Lebanon and continues near-daily airstrikes, which have murdered civilians.