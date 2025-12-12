New Wave of “Israeli” Attacks Target South Lebanon, Western Beqaa

By Staff, Agencies

In a new blatant against Lebanon’s sovereignty, “Israeli” warplanes launched a series of air raids on multiple locations across southern Lebanon and the western Beqaa region.

The attacks were preceded by intensive low-altitude flights conducted by both warplanes and drones, signaling a deliberate campaign of intimidation and surveillance ahead of the strikes.

The “Israeli” occupation targeted several locations, including the Rihan Heights in the al-Tuffah region, Jabal al-Rafie, and the outskirts of the towns of Tibna, Sajd, Aramta, Jaba’, and Wadi Binafoul. Airstrikes also struck the areas between Zrarieh and Ansar, as well as the stretch between Tuffahta and Bisariyeh.

Additional raids targeted Mahmoudieh and Jarmaq, near Aishieh in the Jezzine region of southern Lebanon.

The aggression extended further to the valley between the towns of Houmin and Roumine, where multiple strikes were recorded. These developments underscore a persistent pattern of escalation by the “Israeli” occupation along Lebanon’s southern front.

Additionally, in the western Beqaa, “Israeli” warplanes also targeted the town of Zalaya, further expanding the geographical scope of the offensive.

The “Israeli” occupation’s repeated breaches of Lebanese sovereignty represent a clear infringement of international law and the framework established to maintain regional stability.

The series of raids comes after launching at least six airstrikes on different areas in South Lebanon overnight on December 9, in yet another glaring violation of the ceasefire.

