Pezeshkian Urges Global Peace Via Multilateral Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized during the International Peace and Trust conference in Turkmenistan, that lasting peace can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of instability.

Speaking on Friday at the Summit in Ashgabat, Pezeshkian highlighted the urgent need to rethink the concept of peace in today’s turbulent world.

“Peace today is [in practice] no longer a universal right but has been reduced to a privilege that exists only in certain geographies,” Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that true peace cannot be achieved through military budget increases, hard alliances, or performative diplomacy, but through confronting the real roots of instability: inequality, monopoly, and discrimination.

The Iranian President praised Turkmenistan’s initiative in establishing the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Development, noting that it has received support from the United Nations and demonstrates Turkmenistan’s practical commitment to peace and security.

“Iran, as a peace-loving nation, fully supports any effort that strengthens the discourse on peace and regional cooperation,” he added.

Pezeshkian criticized the policies of major powers in West Asia, arguing that they have effectively granted “Israel” a “special privilege,” which has fueled many wars and injustices in the region.

“This privilege stems from a complex combination of geopolitical calculations, historical alliances, Western security interests, and the failure of international institutions to enforce justice,” he said.

He condemned "Israel’s" repeated aggressive actions, from crimes in Gaza and illegal settlements in the West Bank to attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Qatar.

“When an actor is effectively exempt from international oversight, the roots of injustice deepen, and sustainable peace loses its foundation,” Pezeshkian warned.

Referencing "Israel’s" June attack on Iran, which claimed lives of hundreds of innocent Iranians, he noted that this aggression was met not with international accountability but with full political and military support from powers that claim to uphold human rights and global peace.

“As long as such special privileges exist, there can be no talk of genuine peace or a just international order,” he stated.

Pezeshkian stressed that the global community must acknowledge that no country—even major powers—should operate above international rules.

He urged all nations to actively engage in regional initiatives, multilateral diplomacy guided by ethics, and international organizations to demonstrate that global governance cannot be dictated solely by the world’s most powerful states.

The President reaffirmed Iran’s belief in active, responsible neutrality, which he defined as a dynamic, ethical stance grounded in international law, human rights, the UN Charter, and universal human values.

“Responsible neutrality requires principled and fair positions against any injustice or violation of sovereignty and human rights,” Pezeshkian said.

He concluded by expressing hope that the summit would create a platform for advancing shared objectives, promoting peace, stability, and development across the region.

He thanked the Turkmen government and people for their hospitality and commitment to fostering dialogue on peace and security.