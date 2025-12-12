Somalia Fires Back at Trump’s Insult

By Staff, Agencies

Somalia’s defense minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, said US President Donald Trump should focus on fulfilling his promises to the American people instead of “busying” himself with insults directed at Somalia, Reuters reported.

Fiqi’s remarks came after Trump called Somalia “filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime,” while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Trump was expected to address the state of the economy but instead veered off script to denounce immigration from “Third World” countries.

“The only thing they are good at is going after ships,” he added, in an apparent reference to piracy off the Somali coast.

“Why can we not have some people from Norway, Sweden?” Trump asked the crowd.

In response, Somalia’s defense minister told Reuters that Somalis will not accept being demeaned.

He expressed appreciation for US military support against Al Qaeda-linked militants in Somalia, while rejecting Trump’s portrayal of Somalis.

“The Somali people are known around the world for their hard work… their resilience in the face of adversity,” Fiqi said.

Trump has in recent weeks ramped up attacks on the Somali-American community, particularly in Minnesota, home to the largest Somali diaspora in the US. The comments followed the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House last month.

While an Afghan national has been charged with the killing, Trump has claimed that “gangs” of Somali refugees in Minnesota are terrorizing people in the “once great state,” and billions of dollars are stolen.

Last week, the US president called Somalis, including Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar, “garbage,” urging them to return to their home country because they “contribute nothing” to society.

Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District and is part of the ‘squad’ of progressive Democrats who frequently clash with Republicans, dismissed Trump’s rhetoric as a “creepy obsession” with her.

Speaking on American University Radio on Wednesday, she said Somalis continue to show resilience, thrive, and remain appreciative of the opportunities they have been given in the US.