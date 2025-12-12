Storms Destroy What was Left from Gaza: Children Freeze to Death As “Israeli” Blockade Continues

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people persists two months into the ceasefire, now weaponizing the winter months against a displaced population under siege.

At least six Palestinians were martyred and several others injured after severe winter storms caused homes and tents to collapse across the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing “Israeli” bombardment.

Additionally, in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, five Palestinians were martyred when a house collapsed in the Bir Al-Na’ja area. the collapse was caused by heavy rains and strong winds sweeping through the region.

In Gaza City, another individual was martyred, and several others were injured when a wall collapsed onto displacement tents. In a separate incident, two children were wounded when a tent collapsed in the Abu Jabal camp in the Al-Amoudi area.

In parallel, the storm has led to the collapse of more than six homes, many of which still had residents inside. There are growing concerns that additional buildings may also collapse due to pre-existing structural damage from earlier attacks, now exacerbated by the severe weather conditions.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal warned of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe. He stated, “Those who did not die from ‘Israeli’ bombardment are now dying from cold and anguish,” urging displaced residents to immediately evacuate any homes showing signs of structural weakness.

This comes as Khan Younis remains in a catastrophic state, with hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in tents lacking sufficient protection from the cold, rain, and wind.

In the al-Shati refugee camp, an infant’s heart stopped from exposure to the freezing temperatures. This follows the death of eight-month-old Rahaf Abu Jazar in Khan Younis just a day earlier, where floodwaters submerged tents and left families exposed to the elements.

The disaster has been intensified by “Israel’s” blockade, which continues to restrict the entry of vital humanitarian supplies, including winter shelter materials, fuel, and drainage equipment. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, an average of 234 aid trucks have been allowed into the Strip per day since the ceasefire, far below the 600 trucks daily stipulated under the agreement.

Aid and humanitarian groups say that at least 300,000 new tents are urgently needed in the Gaza Strip to protect displaced families from winter conditions, as many existing shelters are worn out or have been damaged by storms and flooding. Yet the occupation has only allowed the entry of 20,000, a bit over 6.5% of the necessary tents.

Adding to the urgency, over 90% of all homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed since October 2023. With no homes to return to, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are forced to endure freezing conditions in temporary shelters.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese described the situation on Thursday as one where Palestinians are being left “freezing and starving,” directly blaming the occupation for turning Gaza’s winter into what a “second genocide” layered atop the ongoing aggression.