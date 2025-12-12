Indiana Senate Rejects Trump-Backed Redistricting Plan

By Staff, Agencies

Indiana’s Republican-controlled Senate has dealt a significant blow to US President Donald Trump’s effort to reshape congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections, voting down a proposal to redraw districts mid-decade.

After three hours of debate, lawmakers rejected House Bill 1032 by a 31–19 vote. The measure would have dismantled Indiana’s two Democratic-leaning districts and redistributed their voters in a way that would likely have given Republicans control of all nine congressional seats. The bill had sailed through the state House the previous week.

In a notable intra-party split, 21 Republicans joined all 10 Democrats in opposing the plan. Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, who had long resisted calls for early redistricting, brought the bill to the floor under mounting political pressure.

After the vote, he said Republicans agree on maintaining House control nationally, but “there’s a difference of opinion on how we get there.”

Trump had repeatedly urged Indiana Republicans to pass the bill, warning of political consequences and attacking Bray on Truth Social.

Despite this, several GOP senators cited concerns about electoral integrity and voter trust. Sen. Spencer Deery said the plan would harm “faith in the integrity of our elections.”

Sen. Greg Goode, who had been undecided and was later targeted in a swatting incident, said the map contradicted the interests of his constituents. Lawmakers confirmed multiple threats and harassment attempts during the redistricting battle, highlighting the intense political pressure surrounding the effort.