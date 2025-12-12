Putin–Erdogan Hold Talks on Cooperation and Regional Issues

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkmenistan on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and major international issues, the Kremlin announced.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future forum, lasted about 40 minutes.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the meeting as positive, noting that relations between Moscow and Ankara continue to expand across multiple sectors.

He said the “multi-faceted and diversified” nature of Russian-Turkish cooperation, particularly in trade and economic fields, helps the two countries navigate global challenges and external pressure.

Peskov highlighted that major joint projects remain a priority, especially the construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu.

Ankara expects the project to be completed on schedule, and Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear corporation, is “fully capable” of fulfilling its commitments, he added.

The two leaders also discussed the conflict in Ukraine. According to Turkish media, Ankara is interested in hosting a new round of talks in an effort to revive stalled peace negotiations.