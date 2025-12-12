Please Wait...

Study Links Rare Heart Inflammation to mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines

folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Stanford University study published in Science Translational Medicine finds that certain Covid-19 vaccines can, in rare cases, trigger immune responses that inflame heart tissue, potentially causing serious complications. Young men are especially susceptible, the researchers noted.

The study examined why some individuals developed myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving mRNA vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna.

Researchers found that immune cells can sometimes recognize the foreign RNA delivered by the vaccines and mount a strong response. In rare instances, this triggers a surge of cytokines—immune-signaling proteins that can damage heart cells.

Incidence of vaccine-related myocarditis is estimated at roughly one in 140,000 after the first dose and one in 32,000 after the second, peaking among males aged 30 or younger.

Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, fever, and palpitations, usually appearing within days of vaccination. Most patients recover quickly, though hospitalization and deaths have been reported in very rare cases.

The findings coincide with reports that the US Food and Drug Administration may add a “black box” warning—the agency’s strongest safety label—to Covid-19 vaccines, alerting consumers to risks such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

Experts emphasize that while rare side effects exist, Covid-19 infection carries a higher risk of serious illness and long-term complications.

Health authorities continue to stress that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the small risk of heart-related adverse events.

heart new researches UnitedStates Vaccines COVID-19

Comments

5 hours ago
