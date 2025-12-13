House Democrats Publish Fresh Epstein Images, Intensifying Pressure on Trump Admin

By Staff, Agencies

US House Democrats have released roughly 100 previously unseen photographs taken from the estate of the late financier and convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein, escalating their effort to force the so-called Justice Department to disclose all remaining files linked to the case despite fierce resistance from President Donald Trump.

The newly published images form part of a broader Democratic campaign demanding full transparency around Epstein’s network and associations. Trump has dismissed the push as a partisan attempt to smear him, framing the controversy as a political attack rather than a matter of public accountability.

Most of the photographs show the interior of Epstein’s Manhattan residence and his private island, while others capture prominent figures from his elite social circle. Among those appearing in the images are billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson, former “Israeli” prime minister Ehud Barak, filmmaker Woody Allen, lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who lost his UK royal title in October.

Two images directly involve Trump. One undated photograph shows him alongside Epstein at a social gathering, while another depicts Trump posing with six women whose faces were partially redacted by the House Oversight Committee.

Another photo, apparently taken inside Epstein’s home, shows the financier seated across a table from conservative media figure and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, with a framed image of a woman, also redacted, visible between them.

None of the released photographs show sexual abuse or criminal acts. Still, Democrats argue that the images deepen concerns about Epstein’s access to powerful figures and the extent of his protection over many years.

“These photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” said Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, underscoring that significant portions of the Epstein record remain sealed.

The White House moved quickly to dismiss the release. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson accused Democrats of selectively publishing “cherry-picked photos with random redactions” to manufacture a misleading narrative, insisting that allegations tying Trump to Epstein have been repeatedly disproven.

Jackson further claimed that the Trump administration has done more than Democrats to support Epstein’s victims, pointing to previously released documents and calls for additional investigations. Critics, however, note that the administration continues to resist full disclosure, even as Trump denounces renewed scrutiny as a “hoax” while declining to explain his own documented social ties to Epstein.

For Democrats, the release is less about individual photos and more about forcing transparency in a case that has long symbolized impunity for the wealthy and well-connected. For Trump, it is another reminder that Epstein’s shadow still lingers, no matter how aggressively the White House tries to wave it away.