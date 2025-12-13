Maduro Accuses Washington of Using Drug Claims to Plunder Venezuela’s Oil

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sharply condemned the United States, accusing it of exploiting drug trafficking allegations as a cover to seize Venezuela’s natural wealth, particularly its vast oil reserves.

Maduro’s remarks on Friday came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker, a move Caracas has denounced as outright piracy.

Speaking at the White House a day earlier, Trump claimed that US authorities had taken control of a “very large” tanker off Venezuela’s coast and hinted at further actions, including operations “starting on land,” without offering details.

Responding to the statement, Maduro said US intentions were now unmistakable. “The mask has fallen,” he declared, arguing that Washington’s real objective had nothing to do with narcotics. “This is not about drug trafficking. What they want is our oil,” he said, accusing what he described as imperial powers of targeting Venezuela’s crude oil, asphalt and natural gas resources.

Directly addressing Washington, Maduro added, “Thief, get out of here,” while reaffirming that Venezuela would defend its sovereignty and refuse to relinquish control over its resources. He praised the Venezuelan people as “brave, innovative, and pioneering,” insisting that the country would never surrender to external pressure.

“No to war for oil. No to bloodshed for oil,” Maduro said, framing the dispute as part of a broader struggle against foreign exploitation.

The Venezuelan government has officially condemned the tanker seizure as an act of “international piracy,” warning that such actions further inflame tensions between Caracas and Washington.

Regional leaders and analysts have echoed Maduro’s assessment. Late last month, Colombian President Gustavo Petro told CNN that US pressure on Venezuela appeared driven by access to its energy reserves rather than genuine concerns about drug trafficking.

“Oil is at the heart of the matter,” Petro said, noting that Venezuela holds some of the world’s largest proven crude reserves.

He also questioned Washington’s narrative, pointing out that Venezuela is not a major drug-producing country and that only a limited share of global drug trafficking routes pass through its territory.

Together, the statements underscore a growing regional consensus that Venezuela’s oil, not narcotics, lies at the center of escalating tensions with the United States.