Egypt: President Rejects Netanyahu Talks Over Regional Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has rejected a proposed meeting with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite "Israel’s" push to arrange a summit in Cairo, a senior government source told The Times of "Israel".

The source noted that Egypt remains displeased with "Israel" over a range of unresolved issues that have strained ties in recent months. As a result, the likelihood of a near-term meeting between the two leaders remains low, despite pressure from both "Israel" and the United States to hold such a summit.

According to the source, Cairo fears “Israel” is pushing Palestinians into Sinai, linked to reconstruction efforts in Rafah near the border.

Currently, the Rafah crossing is only open to Palestinians exiting Gaza, a policy Egypt views as an attempt to reduce the population of the Strip. Egyptian officials have firmly stated they "will not allow" such a scenario to unfold.

The source noted that “Israeli” Energy Minister Eli Cohen withdrew from signing an October gas deal with Egypt, citing it as unfavorable to “Israel,” angering both Cairo and Washington.

Tensions between el-Sisi and Netanyahu have persisted for years, with no direct contact since before the Gaza war, and el-Sisi remains unwilling to engage unless “Israel” significantly changes its conduct toward Cairo.

The Egyptian president is also reportedly wary of being used as a political tool during "Israel's" upcoming election year, reinforcing his refusal to engage under current conditions.

The last reported contact between Netanyahu and el-Sisi was before October’s Sharm El-Sheikh summit, which Netanyahu abruptly skipped after regional leaders opposed his attendance, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Netanyahu was set to appear at the summit after a three-way call with Trump and el-Sisi but withdrew last minute, citing a “scheduling conflict,” while diplomatic sources suggest Egypt had told him he could not be officially received.