US “National” Security Strategy 2025: Redefining Power, Priorities and Interests
Infographic by Abir Qanso
The 2025 US “National” Security Strategy signals a clear shift in Washington’s worldview, placing narrow national interests above global leadership claims.
These priorities outline a more inward-focused US posture with selective global engagement driven by competition, resources and strategic advantage.
